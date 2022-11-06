Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.