Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a moderate 69 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
