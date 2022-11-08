 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 8, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

