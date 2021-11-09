 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

