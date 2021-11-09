Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.