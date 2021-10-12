The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 61 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
