Folks in the Council Bluffs area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 69 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 24 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 1:15 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
