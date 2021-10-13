 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

