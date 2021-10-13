Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 43 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 73% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The Council Bl…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will s…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 60F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing w…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Council Bluffs area can expect a siz…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 77 degrees. 58 degrees is t…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The …
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few showers early then thundershowers developing later at night. Low 61F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Ch…