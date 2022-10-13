Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from THU 12:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.