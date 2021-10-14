 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

