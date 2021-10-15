Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.