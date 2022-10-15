 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

