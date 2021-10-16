Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SAT 2:00 AM CDT until SAT 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
