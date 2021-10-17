Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It should reach a comfortable 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.