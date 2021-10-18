 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

