Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
