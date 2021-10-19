 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert