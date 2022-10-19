Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. A 36-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Not only will today be unseasonably cold, it will be windy as well. Winds are sticking around tonight leading to a bitterly cold Tuesday morning. How long will this cold spell last? Find out here.
A cold front is going to scrape southeastern Nebraska today bringing a cool down and showers for some, but not for all. When will we catch a break from the wind? Here's your full weekend forecast.
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear. Low around 20F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Council Bluffs area Tues…
Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures t…
It's going to be another very windy day for all of Nebraska and western Iowa Thursday and the high fire danger continues as well. Track winds and temperatures through Saturday in our updated forecast.
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 …
Council Bluffs residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Coun…
This evening's outlook for Council Bluffs: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It look…
Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 60 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 4…