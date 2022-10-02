 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 2, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

