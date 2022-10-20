Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.