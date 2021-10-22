Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
