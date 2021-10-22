 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

