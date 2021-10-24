 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

