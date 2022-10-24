 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert