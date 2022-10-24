Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until MON 2:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.