Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Council Bluffs area. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.