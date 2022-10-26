Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 61 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
