 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 43 degrees today. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert