Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.