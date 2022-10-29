Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a moderate 69 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
