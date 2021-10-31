Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.