Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 4, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
