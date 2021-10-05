Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
