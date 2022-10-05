Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will arrive this afternoon bringing breezy conditions, scattered showers, and cooler temperatures. See when the best chance of rain is and how much we'll cool down for Wednesday here.
Above normal temps and breezy for Monday. With our next cold front pushing in Tuesday though, a cool down and rain are not far away. Get the latest details on the front in our updated forecast.
It's back to above normal temperatures today in southeast Nebraska. Will the warming trend continue? When will rain return? Here's everything you need to know for the weekend.
Jackets this morning, but not this afternoon. Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday. The increase in temperature will continue on Friday. When's our next chance of rain? Find out here.
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 50F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures to…
Weather prognosticators in the 231st edition of America’s oldest almanac are predicting a colder than normal winter in the Heartland.
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degre…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wit…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low…
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Cou…