Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.