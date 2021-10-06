 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a comfortable 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

