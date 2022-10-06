Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 6, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.