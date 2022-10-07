Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Council Bluffs folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.