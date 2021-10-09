 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 82 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

