Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.