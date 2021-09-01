Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy in the evening followed by scattered thunderstorms after midnight. Low 66F. Winds light an…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. The UV index today …
This evening in Council Bluffs: Partly cloudy. Low 78F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs Saturday.…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 98 though it will…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. There is a 42% chance…
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Storms m…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 96 t…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of …
For the drive home in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. …