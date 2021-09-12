Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 12, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.