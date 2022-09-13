Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

