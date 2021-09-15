 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

