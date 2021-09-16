 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 92. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

