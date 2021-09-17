Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
