Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Showers and storms will exit the area today, but we've still got two more rounds to go this weekend. Find out when rain is most likely and what temperatures are looking like in our latest forecast.
A few showers during the day Thursday, but most will stay dry. The good chance of rain is tonight. See when showers and storms are most likely and what's in store for Friday in our weather update.
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
As warm as today is going to be, temps look to climb even higher for Wednesday. Winds will be increasing as well. Get all the details and find out when our next chance of showers and storms is here.
The cold front arrives Friday afternoon, but more showers and storms are expected behind it late tonight and Saturday. Find out when rain is most likely and what will happen to our temperatures here.
Temperatures will be well above normal today. Already breezy, but winds are going up for Thursday. Find out what will happen to temperatures and get the latest on our next rain chance here.
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear. Low 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Council Bluffs folks should be prepared fo…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 d…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90. A 67-…