Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. Today's forecast brings 51% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.