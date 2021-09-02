 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 2, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Today's temperature in Council Bluffs will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

