 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 21, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert