Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.

