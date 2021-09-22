It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 22, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
This evening in Council Bluffs: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. 60 degrees is tod…