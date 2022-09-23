Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 34% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Council Bluffs could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 23, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
