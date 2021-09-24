 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.

