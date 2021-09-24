Temperatures will be warm Friday in Council Bluffs. It looks to reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 24, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching …
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Temp…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temp…
Council Bluffs's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, it will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It shoul…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Tonight's weather conditions in Council Bluffs: Clear skies. Low around 45F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow's temperature in Council Bluffs…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…
The autumnal equinox is when the Earth enjoys equal amounts of day and night for the first time in six months.