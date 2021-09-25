 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert