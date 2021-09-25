It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 79 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nonpareilonline.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2021 in Council Bluffs, IA
