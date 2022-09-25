Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Council Bluffs area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 45 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 20 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 25, 2022 in Council Bluffs, IA
